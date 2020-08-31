First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
- Friday, Sept. 4 — Men's Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby's IGA
- Sunday, Sept. 6 — All Sunday morning services at the church are by registration only at this time or join online via YouTube or the church's Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham IL. Services are at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sign up to attend at Effinghampresbyterian.org or contact the church office at 217-342-6272 or Pastor Katie at 404-783-2147; Scavenger Hunt, 3 p.m., sign up at Tinyurl.com/FPCEScavenger.
- Friday, Sept. 11 — Men's Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby's IGA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.