Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Dec. 23 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Office closed; Christmas Eve Worship (All are Welcome), 7 and 11 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Office closed
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.; On High performs at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare, 5:15 p.m., and Altamont Lutheran Care, 6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Favorite Hymn/Sing and Christmas Band Worship Service, 9:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Two Christmas Eve Candlelight/Communion Services, 5:30 p.m., family-friendly "The ABCs of Christmas" (Families will help tell the Christmas Story in a fun, interactive way. Children are invited to select a provided prop to become a character in our Nativity story.) and 7:30 p.m. is "The Christmas Truce" (We will explore the world in which Christ was born and how we are called to continue the peace of Christmas all year long. A famous Christmas Truce that occurred during World War I will be recalled and explored as to how it can be a call to Peace for all of us.)
* Friday, Dec. 27 — Men's Bible Study, Martin's IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Dec. 23 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Office closes at noon; Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship with Holy Communion, 11 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Office closed; Christmas Day Worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27 — Pastor’s Sabbath
• Sunday, Dec. 29 — No Sunday School or Confirmation classes
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Dec. 21 — Scrip Sales, 9-11 a.m., parish center
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Scrip Sales, 10-11 a.m., parish center
• Monday, Dec. 23 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Masses, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., midnight, church; parish office closed
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Mass, 9 a.m., church; parish office closed
• Thursday, Dec. 26 — No Masses, parish office closed
• Friday, Dec. 27 — No Masses
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Dec. 21 — 4 p.m. Mass, school gym; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; SCRIP cards sold after Mass
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. (in Spanish; SCRIP cards sold after Masses
• Monday, Dec. 23 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center; SCRIP Cards sold at church office 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. This will be the last day to purchase in-stock SCRIP Cards before Christmas.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Church office closed; Christmas Eve Masses, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart School gym. Additional floor seating has been added for all Christmas Masses to accommodate our guests.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Church office closed; Christmas Day Masses, midnight, 9:30 a.m., 5 p.m. (in Spanish), gym. Additional floor seating has been added for all Christmas Masses to accommodate guests; no PSR Classes
• Thursday, Dec. 26 — Mass, 6:45 a.m.; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
• Friday, Dec. 27 — 6:45 a.m. Mass, parish center
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Church Christmas program, 4 p.m., soup and sandwiches following
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 27 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas Choir presents "Messiah, Heaven’s Glory", 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 — No Bible Study
Greenup Presbyterian Church
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 11 p.m., Bob Blade will lead service with Christmas hymns and scripture and each person will light a candle, refreshments following service
New Life United Pentecostal
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6-6:30 p.m.
Strong Tower Church
• Sunday, Dec. 22 —”What a Wonderful Name” Christmas musical, 10 a.m., Lincolnland building, 1901 S. Fourth St., Ste. 221, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.