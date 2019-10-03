Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 7 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.; Education Team Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 10 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Memorial Team Meeting, 10 a.m.; Member Care Meeting, 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — Worship with World Day Communion, 9:30 a.m.; Kemmerer Village 105th Anniversary Open House in Assumption, 1-4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 — On High Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes at 6 p.m. for all ages.; Kids' Christmas Rehearsal to begin
• Friday, Oct. 11 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — New Senior Pastor the Rev. Michael Burdick will be installed, 3 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 7 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.; Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Board of Evangelism, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 10 —Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12 — Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — Coffee and Donuts, 10 a.m., parish center
• Monday, Oct. 7 — CCW Soup Supper, 6 p.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Oct. 10 — Parish Mission (Ignite Your Faith!) With Fr. Chase Hilgenbrink, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 11 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Rosary will be said before all Masses in October.
• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish; Meeting for all lectors, 9:30-10 a.m., gym. All lectors for Sacred Heart Church, and anyone who would like more information on becoming a lector, should attend; Life Chain, 2-3 p.m., pro-lifers to line corner of Fayette and Henrietta streets; ecumenical prayer service, 1:30 p.m., parish center, return there at 3 p.m. for free refreshments, all faiths encouraged to attend; Sunday School for children age 3-5 during 10:30 a.m. Mass, parish center.
• Monday, Oct. 7 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 6 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Family Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — ROCK, 6-7 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 10 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.; Pastor Parish Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Oct. 9 — Business Meeting, 5:45 p.m.; Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 13 — Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Strasburg Baptist
