Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 2 — Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.; Quilters, 9 a.m.; Finance Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Education Team Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Esther Unit of UMW, 11:30 a.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — FACE and On High Concert, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church; Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church; On High concerts, 5:30 p.m. at Brookstone Estates, 6:15 p.m. at The Glenwood
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT), 5:15 p.m. dinner with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 6 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — First Sunday Breakfast to benefit Braille, 7:30-9:30 a.m.; Children’s Christmas Program Practice, 1-3 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 2 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Lydia Guild Christmas Party/Meeting, 6 p.m.; Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Advent Service, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 6 — Pastor’s Sabbath
• Saturday, Dec. 7 — Women’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — Scrip Sales, 9-11 a.m., parish center
• Saturday, Nov. 30 — Scrip Sales, 10-11 a.m., parish center; Coffee & Donuts, 10:15 a.m., parish center
• Monday, Dec. 2 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; CCW Christmas Potluck, 6 p.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Dec. 5 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Dec. 6 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.; Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 3 — Advent Bible Study, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 7 — United Methodist Women Christmas party, 11 a.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 7 — Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner, noon
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Meechum Batist
Holy Cross
Holy Cross Church, Wendelin will host the following activity.
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — “Advent Evensong,” a candlelight service with scripture, organ, English carols and Austrian Christmas music sung in German by the Wendelin Kloepfen Singers, reconciliation at 3 p.m., refreshments following program, Holy Cross Parish Center, dedicated to memory of Fr. David Braun
