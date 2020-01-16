Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 19 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Jan. 20 — Office closed; SPRC Meeting, 6 p.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Bible Explorers, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 23 — Member Care Meeting, 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class
• Friday, Jan. 24 — Men’s Bible Study, Kirby Foods IGA, 6:30 a.m.
Food Pantry Collection is pancake syrup.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 19 — Life Sunday, Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-noon, fellowship hall; Adult Fellowship Soup Supper, 4 p.m., Weis’
• Monday, Jan. 20 — Board of Evangelism, noon; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Staff Meeting, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 23 — Adult Catechism Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 25 — EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Jan. 23 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 24 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
