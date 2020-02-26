Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 1 — Financial Peace University, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Pre-General Conference Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Monday, March 2 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Youth Visioning Meeting, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 4 — Esther Unit of UMW Meeting, 1 p.m.; Bible Study, 6 p.m.; New Youth Group Meeting, 6 p.m.; Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, March 5 — Bible Study, 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 1 — Wilderness Walk, 11:30 a.m. Groups meet in east parking lot of Effingham Performance Center, weather permitting. Groups hear a devotion and are invited to reflect as they walk.
• Tuesday, March 3 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church
• Wednesday, March 4 — Wilderness Walk, non; Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. meal with classes at 6 p.m.; "The Way" Lenten Study, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, March 5 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., Sandy Stevenson's home; Wilderness Walk, 5 p.m.
• Friday, March 6 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby Foods IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 1 — Acolyte Training, 11:40 a.m.; Pickleball, 1-4 p.m., gym
• Monday, March 2 — Board of Trustees, 5 pm.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 3 — Pastor's Conference, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.; Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, March 4 — Lenten Services, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotion, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, March 5 — Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.
• Friday, March 6 — Youth Lock-In, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, March 7 — Praise Band Practice, 8 p.m.; Women's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Pickleball, 1-4 p.m., gym
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Friday, Feb. 28 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.; Stations of the Cross, 2:10 and 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 3 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, March 5 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, March 6 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.; Stations of the Cross, 2:10 and 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 1 — "God Is" Retreat for grades 3-8 with their parents in preparation for Confirmation and First Communion, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
• Monday, March 2 — Server Meeting, 6:15 p.m., church, all current servers should attend; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 7-8 p.m., church
• Wednesday, March 4 — PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School; Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m., church
• Thursday, March 5 — Liturgy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart lower level; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
• Friday, March 6 — Stations of the Cross, 5:30 p.m., church
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, March 1 — Confirmation Class, 10:15 a.m.; Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 3 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, March 4 — Garden Club, 1 p.m.
• Thursday, March 5 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.; Garden Club, 6 p.m.
• Friday, March 6 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, March 4 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran
During the month of March, the Mission Outreach committee at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 511 S. Walnut, Strasburg, will offer a series of five sessions using the Grandparenting Matters series.
Sessions will Sundays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the church social hall. Each session is independent.
Topics will include The amazing influence of a grandparent, What the Bible says about grandparenting, Reaching the heart of your grandchild, Overcoming the barriers of distance, and The eight best practices of Christian grandparenting.
Participants are encouraged to register by calling Patsy Lenz at 217-825-9173. The sessions are free and everyone is welcome to attend.
