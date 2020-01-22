Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Jan. 27 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — UMW District Leadership Meeting, 9 a.m.; Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class
• Friday, Jan. 31 — Men’s Bible Study, Kirby Foods IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Jan. 27-31 — Lutheran Schools Week
• Monday, Jan. 27 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Staff Meeting/Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 30 — Golden Eagles, noon; Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 1 — Women's Bible Study, Niemerg's, 8 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 26 — Staff & Volunteer Appreciation Party, Effingham Event Center, 12:30-2 p.m.
• Jan. 27-31 — Catholic Schools Week
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — Catholic Schools Week Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony High School
• Thursday, Jan. 30 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 26 — Confirmation Class, 10:15 a.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 28 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 29 — United Methodist Women, 6 p.m.
Holy Hands Ministries
Holy Hands Ministries announces it is accepting bookings for its Puppet and Drama team presentations.
New for 2020 the Puppet and Drama team is offering to tailor VBS programs to the specific VBS curriculum being used by the church. All of productions are based on Bible stories or principles. The ministry to the community and churches includes full-length puppet productions, music featuring video, full-length drama productions, children’s worship programs, and training for those who would like to learn puppetry
Holy Hands Ministries is made up of individuals from different walks of life, age groups and churches. The ministry also supports a number of missions projects, including Compassion International, Nehemiah Ministries, Crisis Pregnancy Center of Eastern Illinois, Oblong Children’s Home, Cure International, and Love Packages.
For more information or to schedule a presentation, call Director Linda Smith at 217-348-5827 or via email: holyhands61920@gmail.com
