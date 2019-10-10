Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 13 — Church Study, 10:15 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 14 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Neighborhood Engagement/Outreach Meeting, 8 p.m.; Education Team Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Emergency Preparedness Team Meeting, 7 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 19 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.; Charge Conference Meeting, 11:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 15 — FACE and On Christmas High Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids' Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 18 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.; PW Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 13 — Family Wiener Roast and Hayride, 4-7 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 14 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Oct. 17 — Booster Club Steak Stag, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 18 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 15 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 17 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 18 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 13 — Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Strasburg Baptist
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 19 — Fish/Chicken Fry, 5:30 pm.
Calvary Tabernacle
Calvary Tabernacle Church on the corner of Missouri and Washington Street, Toledo, will host the following activity:
• Sunday, Oct. 20 — Fall Family Day, starts with morning worship and Sunday School for the kids at 10 a.m., free meal then s’mores around the campfire at noon, bounce houses, mechanical bull rides and many giveaways.
