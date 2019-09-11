Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 15 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.; Mission Team Meeting, 11:30 a.m.; Education Team Meeting, 12:30 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 16 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Church Study, 2 p.m.; Finance Meeting, 6 p.m.; Outreach and Witness Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — Emergency Procedure Meeting, 7 p.m.; Endowment Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.;Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 — Church Study, 9:30 a.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 21 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 15 — Bee There Sunday, Worship, 9:30 a.m. includes Kids Choir, Bible Presentation and Heifer International Donation Collection; Youth Project Display (4-H, Boy Scout, Girl Scout, School, etc.) before and after service; JC Crew Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. (youth through adult)
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Presby Kids (first through fifth grades) Youth Group (sixth grade-senior high), 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 20 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Sept. 14 —EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's
• Monday, Sept. 16 — Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Wenesday, Sept. 18 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 21 — Larry Brandt Memorial Golf Outing, 1 p.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Sept. 15 — United Methodist Women lead the service at 9 a.m.; Youth Group, 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 20 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran
• Sunday, Sept. 15 — Ice Cream Social, 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Shumway, freewill offering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.