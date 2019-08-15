Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 18 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Education Team Meeting, 12:30 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 19 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Sowing Seeds of Faith, 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Friday, Aug. 23 — Men's Bible Study, Martin's IGA, 6:30 a.m.
• Sign-up is ongoing for the annual Canoe & Kayak trip on Aug. 24. Contact the church office 217-342-6272 if interested.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 18 — Sunday School Teachers Meeting, 9:15 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 19 — Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Aug. 23 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 17 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 18 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• Aug. 19-23 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Young Hearts Potluck, noon-1 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center. Meat and drinks provided. Bring a dish to share. All are welcome.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — Music Appreciation Sunday
