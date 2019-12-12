Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Worship Service (Cantata), 9 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Christmas Cookie Baking, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 16 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Children's Christmas program (pre-k through fifth) "Stories of the Savior", 9:30 a.m., followed by cookies and punch reception; FACE and On High performance, 1 p.m., The Cross at the Crossroads
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Cookie Wal, 1 p.m., Board of Youth
• Monday, Dec. 16 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Early Childhood, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Preschool Chapel, 8:50 a.m.; Food Pantry, 3-4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Advent Service, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Preschool "Back to Bethlehem", 9-11:30 a.m.; Staff Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 19 — Preschool "Back to Bethlehem", 9-11:30 a.m.; Golden Eagles, noon
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Pastor’s Sabbath
• Saturday, Dec. 21 — EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.; Live Nativity, 6-8 p.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Dec. 14 — Scrip Sales, 9-11 a.m., parish center; CCW Cookie/Candy Sale, noon-6 p.m., parish center
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Scrip Sales, 10-11 a.m., parish center; CCW Cookie/Candy Sale, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center
• Monday, Dec. 16 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; Parish Reconciliation Service, 6:30 p.m., church
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Dec. 19 — Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Dec. 20 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.; Scrip Sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Youth Group, 11 a.m.;
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Advent Bible Study, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Christmas Caroling, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas Choir presents "Messiah, Heaven's Glory", 10:30 a.m.
New Life United Pentecostal
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — “The Great (Late) Potentate” Christmas musical, 10 a.m.; “He Came Anyway” play, 6 p.m., 211 N. 4th Street, Effingham
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6-6:30 p.m.
Strong Tower Church
• Sunday, Dec. 22 —"What a Wonderful Name" Christmas musical, 10 a.m., Lincolnland building, 1901 S. Fourth St., Ste. 221, Effingham
