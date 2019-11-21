Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 24 — Mission Team Meeting, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 25 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — No choir rehearsals; no youth group
• Nov. 28 and 29 — Office closed
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 24 — Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 — FACE and On High Christmas Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — No Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT)
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Nov. 25 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.; Thanksgiving Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving Day Service, 9 a.m.; office closed
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Office closed; Pastor’s Sabbath
• Saturday, Nov. 23 — EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Nov. 23 and 24 — Scrip sales, 9-11 a.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Scrip sales, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parish center; Grief Support, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Nov. 28 — Parish Office closed; Thanksgiving Day Mass, 9 a.m.
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Parish Office closed
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Nov. 23 — Mass, 4 p.m., gym; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; SCRIP cards sold after Mass
• Sunday, Nov. 24 — SCRIP cards sold after Mass
• Monday, Nov. 25 — Mass, 6:45 a.m.; SCRIP Cards sold, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; church office
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; SHS Kindergarten Thanksgiving program, 1 p.m., gym; No PSR Class; SCRIP Cards sold, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; church office
• Thursday, Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving Mass, 9 a.m., parish center; No RCIA; church and school offices closed
• Friday, Nov. 29 — 6:45 a.m. Mass, parish center; church and school offices closed for holiday
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Advent Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 30 — Club 75 meal, 5:30 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Nov. 27 — No Bible Study
Holy Cross
Holy Cross Church, Wendelin will host the following activity.
• Sunday, Dec. 1 — “Advent Evensong,” a candlelight service with scripture, organ, English carols and Austrian Christmas music sung in German by the Wendelin Kloepfen Singers, reconciliation at 3 p.m., refreshments following program, Holy Cross Parish Center, dedicated to memory of Fr. David Braun
