Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 33F. NE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.