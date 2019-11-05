Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 10 — Welcome Team Thank You, 10:15 a.m.; Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Finance Meeting, 6 p.m., Outreach and Witness Meeting, 7 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 16 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 10 — Christmas Cantata Rehearsal, 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — FACE and On High Christmas Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 14 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Office is closed; Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Staff Devotion, 10:30 a.m.; Board of Evangelism, 5 p.m.; Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 14 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15 — Pastor's Sabboth
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Parish office is closed
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Grief Support, 6:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Financial Peace/Dave Ramsey Course, 7 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Nov. 14 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center.
• Friday, Nov. 15 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Nov. 9 — Mass, 4 p.m., gym, special Mass of Remembrance for all who passed in the past year; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 10 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Mass, 6:45 a.m.; office closed
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
• Thursday, Nov. 14 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center; RCIA, 6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Family Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — ROCK, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 14 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Nov. 10 — Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Louisville Baptist
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.