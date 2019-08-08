Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 11 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 12 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Green Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
• Friday Aug. 16 — Back to School Pool Party, 7-9 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 17 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 8 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 10 — Backpack Blessing Service, 9:30 a.m.; Ice Cream Social following worship
• Friday, Aug. 16 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA
• Sign-up is ongoing for the annual Canoe & Kayak trip on Aug. 24. Contact the church office 217-342-6272 if interested.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Aug. 12 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Board of Evangelism, 6 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Sixth Grade Confirmation Meeting with students and parents, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 10 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 11 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym; special Mass for the hearing impaired, noon parish center.
• Aug. 12-16 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Bible Basics study with Deacon Michael Berndt, 6:30-7:30 p.m, parish center. This class will meet for three consecutive weeks and will include teaching and discussion. RSVP to the church office at 217-347-7177.
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Protecting God's Children Workshop, 7 p.m., parish center, register by calling Darlene at 217-347-7177; Holy Day of Obligation (The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary), 7 p.m. Vigil Mass,Sacred Heart School Gym.
• Thursday, Aug. 15 — Holy Day of Obligation (The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary), 6:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mass, Sacred Heart School Gym.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 18 — Picnic, noon
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Aug. 13 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Family Night, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 15 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.