Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, July 21 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Mission Team Meeting, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, July 22 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 23 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Friday, July 26 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, July 23 — Altar Guild, 5 p.m.; Voters Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, July 25 — Golden Eagles, noon
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, July 23 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Friday, July 26 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, July 20 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, July 21 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• July 22-26 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Tuesday, July 23 — Baptism Class, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center. All families wishing to have their child baptized must attend a baptism class. Contact the parish office at 217-347-7177 to register.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• No Bible Study or choir practice for the month of July. They will resume in August.
• Sunday, July 28 — Ice Cream Social, 5 p.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• July 21-23 — Revival services, 6:30-8 p.m.; featuring evangelist the Rev. Michael Whitaker, founding pastor of The Connection, a United Methodist Community in Edwardsville. Theme is "Relentless!" Guest musician is Stephen McClarey, keyboardist of The Blue Suede Crew. Special musical guests are St. John's Praise Band, Sunday; Watson UMC Bluegrass Band, Monday; Tammy Renee Harris, Tuesday. A freewill offering for the speaker and musicians will be accepted each evening.
• Tuesday, July 23 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Thursday, July 25 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, July 26 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.; Youth leave on mission trip
