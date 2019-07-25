Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, July 28 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m.; Music in the Bible Sunday School Event, 10:15 a.m.
• Monday, July 29 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, July 30 — Cardinal/Cubs Baseball Game, 7:15 p.m. (previous ticket purchase required); Knit Group, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 2 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA
• Christmas in July is ongoing for the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. There is a display in Hagman Hall sharing opportunities to contribute toward this mission.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Friday, Aug. 2 — Garage Sale, 3-7 p.m., Fellowship Hall
• Saturday, Aug. 3 — Garage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall; Women's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, July 29 — Pro-Life Dessert Night and Social, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 30— Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Aug. 1 — Protecting God's Children Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Aug. 2 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, July 27 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, July 28— Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• July 29-Aug. 2 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Tuesday, July 30 — New Bible Basics study with Deacon Michael Berndt, 6:30-7:30 p.m, lower level of church. This class will meet for three consecutive weeks and will include teaching and discussion. RSVP to the church office at 217-347-7177.
• Thursday, Aug. 1 — Picnic Chairpersons Meeting, 6:30 p.m., parish center. All stand chairs and their families are invited for dinner and discussion regarding the recent picnic. RSVP to Christy at 217-347-7177.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• No Bible Study or choir practice for the month of July. They will resume in August.
• Sunday, July 28 — Ice Cream Social, 5 p.m.
