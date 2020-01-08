Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Jan. 12 — Leadership Summit, 11:15 a.m.
• Monday, Jan. 13 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Finance Meeting, 6 p.m.; Outreach and Witness Meeting, 7 p.m.; Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; New Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 18 — Pick-It-Up Effingham, 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class
• Friday, Jan. 17 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Jan. 11 — Mn’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s
• Monday, Jan. 13 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 — Bell Choir, 6 p.m.; Board of Youth Ministry, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 17 — Pastor’s Sabbath
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Jan. 18 — Chili Cook-Off, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Deaf Church
Cornerstone Deaf Church Salem is now holding Sunday services in Salem. The church has met the first Saturday each month at Salem Assembly, 135 N Hotze Rd., for the last three years. As the church has grown, it is now meeting the first and third Sunday of each month at Salem Assembly at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium at the same time Salem Assembly hosts its regular Sunday service.
Pastor Marva Petrus of Cornerstone Deaf Church Salem currently leads two other deaf churches in southern Illinois and she is excited about their expansion in Salem. She will be leading the services in Salem.
Pastor Rick Smith of Salem Assembly shares, “We are beyond excited to have Cornerstone Deaf Church Salem join us for these Sundays as they continue to grow and reach the deaf community. They will be joining us for future ministry and events. Great things are in store for the deaf community in Salem!”
For more information about Cornerstone Deaf Church or Salem Assembly, call 548-6082 or contact Pastor Rick Smith at pastorricksmith@yahoo.com
