Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 4 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m.; CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.; Mission Team Meeting, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 5 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.; Nominating Committee Meeting, 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Esther Unit of UMW, 1 p.m.; Neighborhood Team Meeting, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — Memorial Team Meeting, 10 a.m.; Member Case Meeting, 11 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church; On High performs at the Willowbrook homes, beginning at 5:15 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 9 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Martin’s IGA
• Sign-up is ongoing for the annual Canoe & Kayak trip on Aug. 24. Contact the church office 217-342-6272 if interested.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Aug. 5 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — IAHCE Meeting, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Youth to Holiday World
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 9 — Garage Sale, 3-7 p.m., Fellowship Hall
• Saturday, Aug. 10 — Garage Sale, 7 a.m.-noon, Fellowship Hall; Men's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug 4 — Coffee and Donuts, 10:15 a.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Aug. 9 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 3 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 4 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• Aug. 5-9 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Monday, Aug. 5 — Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 7 p.m., parish center
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Bible Basics study with Deacon Michael Berndt, 6:30-7:30 p.m, parish center. This class will meet for three consecutive weeks and will include teaching and discussion. RSVP to the church office at 217-347-7177.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 11 — Special Sunday Evening Service, 6 p.m., Wabash Baptist Church
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 4 — Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 6 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Trustees Meeting
• Thursday, Aug. 8 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, Aug. 9 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
