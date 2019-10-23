Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Monday, Oct. 28 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Prayer Group, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Oct. 26 — Presbyterian Women's Gathering, 9:30 a.m., Mattoon
• Sunday, Oct. 27 — Worship with guest the Rev. Katie Orth, 9:30 a.m., followed by Welcoming Reception; Water Booth for Halloween Parade, 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29 — FACE and On Christmas High Rehearsal, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT) dinner, 5:15 p.m., with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Oct. 26 — EASTER Class, 9 a.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-noon
• Monday, Oct. 28 — Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Bell Choir Practice, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31 — Golden Eagles, noon
• Saturday, Nov. 2 — Women's Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg's; Lutheran Care Auction
• Sunday, Nov. 3 — First Sunday Breakfast, 9:30 a.m.; Angel Tree in Atrium
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Rosary will be said before all Masses in October.
• Saturday, Oct. 26 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish
• Monday, Oct. 28-29 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., gym; PSR Class, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School
• Thursday, Oct. 31 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., parish center; RCIA, 6 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center; All Saint's Day Vigil Mass, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart gym
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — United Methodist Women, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31 — Sewing Ladies, 8:30 a.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Oct. 27 — Ordination Services, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.