Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Dec. 7 — Worship Service (Handbell Worship) 5:45 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — Worship Service (Handbell Worship), 9 a.m.; Junior Youth Group, 11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Dec. 9 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; PIC Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; SPRC Meeting, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Club, noon; Blue Christmas Service, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Cantata Choir Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — Cantata Worship “Have you Heard,” a Celtic Christmas celebration of music and scripture, 9:30 a.m., followed by brunch
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Wednesday Night Get Together (WNGT), 5:15 p.m. dinner with classes for all ages and Kids’ Christmas Rehearsal, 6 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 — Men’s Bible Study, Martin’s IGA, 6:30 a.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — Children’s Christmas Program Practice, 1-3 p.m.; Christmas Caroling and Pizza, 3-6 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 9 — Board of Stewardship, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.; Board of Education, 6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Board of Social Ministry, 5:15 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Advent Service, 12:15 and 6:30 p.m.; Staff Devotions, 1 p.m.; Board of Evangelism, 5 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 12 — Prayer Shawl Ministry, 1 p.m.; Board of Elders, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 — Pastor’s Sabbath
• Saturday, Dec. 14 — Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s; Sunday School Christmas Service and Cookie Walk, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Dec. 7 — Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacred Heart School parking lot, a variety of fresh trees available for purchase. Pre-ordered trees may be picked up during this same time; Mass, 4 p.m., gym; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; SCRIP cards sold after Mass
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacred Heart School parking lot; Our Lady of Guadelupe Mass, 7 p.m., gym, reception immediately following in the parish center; SCRIP cards sold after Masses
• Monday, Dec. 9 — Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Masses 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., gym; SCRIP Cards sold at church office 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m.; PSR Class and Reconciliation, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart School; SCRIP Cards sold, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., church office
• Thursday, Dec. 12 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., St. Anthony Parish Center
• Friday, Dec. 13 — 6:45 a.m. Mass, parish center; SCRIP Cards sold, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., church office
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Advent Bible Study, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 — Sunshine Girls Christmas Party, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
