Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 2 — CUMC at The Glenwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Monday, Feb. 3 — Quilters, 9 a.m.; Centenary Servants, 9 a.m.; Youth and Children Meeting, 6 p.m.; Family Matters Presentation, 6 p.m.; Education Team Meeting, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Handbell Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study, 6 p.m.; New Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.; Easter Cantata Rehearsal, 7:45 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Girl Scouts Meeting, 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 2 — Souper Bowl Sunday, Youth Group collecting soup or any nonperishable food for local food pantry donation
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Faith Circle, 9:15 a.m., church
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Youth Group and Wednesday Night Git Together, 5:15 p.m. dinner with 6 p.m. class for all ages
• Thursday, Feb. 6 — Hope Circle, 4:30 p.m., Nancy Joslyn's home
• Friday, Feb. 7 — Men’s Bible Study, Kirby Foods IGA, 6:30 a.m.; Daddy/Daughter Dance, 6 p.m.
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 2 — Super Bowl Party, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 3 — Board of Trustees, 5 p.m.Choir Practice, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Building Committee, 6:30 p.m.; Lydia Guild, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Staff Meeting/Devotions, 1 p.m.; Bell Choir, 6 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 6 — Adult Catechism/Bible Study, 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Niemerg’s; EASTER Class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Grief Support Group, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Thursday, Feb. 6 — RCIA Class, 6:30 p.m., parish center; Kate Weber’s Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:15 a.m.
Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Feb. 2 — Confirmation Class, 10 a.m.; Sing Night, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 — Bible Study, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Trustee Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 6 — Sewing Ladies, 9 a.m.
• Friday, Feb. 7 — Sunshine Girls, 1 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Feb. 5 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8 — Valentine Banquet, 5 p.m.
