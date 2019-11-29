The Greenup United Methodist Church, located at 201 N. Kentucky, invites everyone to attend our Annual Christmas Bazaar. It will be held at the church on Saturday, December 7th from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Once again we will have Homemade Cookies available by the “baker’s dozen.” Also, we will have crafts of Christmas decorations and bake sale tables.
Also, plan to have lunch with us. Our menu will be chile, vegetable soup, sandwiches, homemade pie, tea, and coffee. Carry-outs will be available. Come and enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.