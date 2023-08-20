Christina Bailey named CEO/executive director of Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation

Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation named Christina Bailey, LNHA, as its CEO/executive director. In her new role, Bailey will oversee all aspects of the 108-bed skilled nursing facility.
Bailey, who was most recently an administrator for Helia Healthcare in Effingham, brings over a decade of experience in the health care field to her new position.
“I wanted to make a difference in the lives of the geriatric population in our community,” she said. “They play an important role as pillars of experience and can offer much insight into the future, which is why I believe in supporting them to live their best lives. I am passionate about preserving older patients’ dignity and autonomy in a respectful and loving environment."
Bailey is a graduate of Millikin University and the University of Phoenix with a degree in health care administration. She also earned an associate degree in social work from Lake Land College.
A resident of Neoga, Bailey is the mother of three daughters and three grandchildren.
