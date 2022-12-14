On Dec. 9, the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with the University of Illinois provided lunch vouchers for all licensed child care providers in Effingham County.
“During December, we wanted to show our appreciation to the ‘workforce behind the workforce’ in Effingham County.” Courtney Yockey, Effingham County Childcare Research Committee Chairman, explained. “And, we’re grateful to our partnership with the University of Illinois and the grant funding that made this opportunity possible.”
The lunch vouchers accompanied a flier that detailed the three programs developed by the Childcare Research Committee to support licensed child care providers in Effingham County.
The Effingham County Board has approved funding for:
• A one-time funding injection to help retain licensed child care workers
• A one-time 50% reimbursable grant for implementing business strengthening strategies based on completion of the Strategic Business Planning Workshop hosted by Project CHILD
• Families who don’t qualify for the Illinois Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) and need financial assistance for child care to stay in the workforce
To learn more about how to participate in these programs, licensed child care providers or those interested in becoming a licensed child care provider should email efcochildcare@gmail.com.
