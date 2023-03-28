The Effingham County Childcare Research Committee is now accepting Childcare Scholarship applications from Effingham County families with a maximum monthly income at or lower than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been denied the Illinois Child Care Assistance Program and whose children are cared for by licensed Effingham County child care centers or in-home providers.
Effingham County child care providers of qualified and approved families will receive up to $300 a month of financial assistance to offset the costs of child care.
“The Effingham County Childcare Scholarship effort is targeted to support our most vulnerable workforce: families who are working and yet fall within the 25% above Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program. We recognize that Effingham County needs to retain these workers and that stabilizing their child care by providing financial support can help. It’s also our hope that this program combined with our efforts to increase child care capacity would encourage those desiring to enter the workforce but currently prevented from doing so due to their incomes. ” Effingham County Board member and Effingham County Childcare Research Committee member Norbert Soltwedel explained.
Applicants must be in good standing with their licensed Effingham County child care provider and willing to submit a release for employment verification.
Families interested in applying can email efcochildcare@gmail.com to receive an application packet and ask questions. Applications will be accepted starting Monday, April 3.
Applicants can email their completed packets to efcochildcare@gmail.com or mail to Effingham County Childcare Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 1757, Effingham, IL 62401, starting Monday, April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.