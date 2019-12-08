Child Advocacy Center topic of Sunrise Rotary

Pam Riddle has been involved with the Child Advocacy Center out of Coles County for over 16 years and covers the Effingham County area.
As a former educator, she wanted to be apart of a more efficient way of interviewing even the youngest victims of crimes.
Child Advocacy Centers started over 30 years ago to create “family-friendly” areas to interview children who have been the victim of sexual or severe physical abuse. It is an agency formed for in-house child interviews. CAC is specialized to interview the children to work with DCFS, area police officers and state’s attorneys.
CAC has child-friendly interview rooms with observation rooms to help law enforcement interview these children and gather evidence needed to prosecute crimes from as young as 2 to 3 years old all the way to 18 and even adults with mental delays or adult witnesses who need help remembering crimes committed against them as children.
With many hours of training, CAC advocates for the family. They also work with other agencies like SAFE to ensure families impacted by crimes have housing, clothing and other needs met. This year, they will have interviewed over 400 children, with a new agency house for this region opening in Marshall. They build a rapport with the children and try to understand where the child is with their language skills and try to empower the child.
Riddle stressed Effingham County is lucky with its leadership, such as the state’s attorney office and area police, who strive to ensure these children are protected and crimes are prosecuted. The CAC can make a difference in the lives of children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.