The 37th annual Cheers! raffle raised a record-breaking $37,000 to support the Sarah Bush Lincoln Volunteer Guild Scholarship Program, which offers assistance to area students pursuing degrees in health care-related fields. Community members nearly doubled their donations from the previous year.
“We are overwhelmed by the extreme generosity of our community. It’s a bit unbelievable, but also to be anticipated in such a supportive region,” Kim Lockart, SBL Special Events Officer, said.
Olivia Fox won the two-night stay at Persimmon Woods Place, a scenic, lakeside retreat in the heart of Southern Illinois. The gorgeous private guest house has an indoor swim spa, gourmet kitchen, fire pits, a luxurious bath and king loft bed overlooking the main level. This package additionally included a complimentary wine basket, dinner for two, a $100 gas card, a $50 gift certificate, sandwiches and much more, valued at more than $750.
Meghan Wahl won a man’s Royal Air Force, radio-controlled with digital time zone function and light meter; and a woman’s black stainless steel with rose gold and crystal accents. Both watches have a total combined value of $1,200.
Brenda Miller won preferential parking outside the building or entrance of choice at any SBL facility for six months, designated with a parking sign. A $50 Visa card accompanies this prize.
“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the Cheers! scholarship program this year. We are excited to give these funds to smart, deserving students,” Lockart said.
Since 1979, the Guild scholarship program has awarded more than $725,000 to provide scholarships to students in a 10-county area who are pursuing their educations in medically-related fields. Qualified areas of study include, but are not limited to, nursing, family practice, medical technology, radiology, physical therapy, pharmacy, dietetics, medical coding and speech pathology. The school to be attended must be accredited or recognized as an approved program by appropriate agencies. Scholarships are awarded for an academic year and are based on the student’s scholastic achievement, financial need and the availability of funds.
For more information about the scholarship program, contact Tracy Haddock, Volunteer Services Director at Sarah Bush Lincoln, at 217-258-4180. Scholarship application packets are due April 17 and are available at www.sarahbush.org. For more information about Cheers!, contact Kim Lockart, special events officer in the SBL Health Foundation, 217-258-2511.
