Chantel Corrie, Executive Director of Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Pawnee, will be a guest speaker at the Altamont First United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6, during the 9 a.m. worship service.
She was hired October 2017 and has now taken Midwest Mission to be the largest output of shipping items in the UMCOR Relief Supply Network. In 2022, Midwest Mission reached over 1.6 million individuals in need and sent $7.99 million in humanitarian aid in 289 domestic shipments and 48 international shipments.
“As the humanitarian relief and development arm of The United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Committee on Relief – UMCOR – assists United Methodists and churches to become involved globally in direct ministry to persons in need. UMCOR comes alongside those who suffer from natural or human-caused disasters — famine, hurricane, war, flood, fire or other events — to alleviate suffering and serve as a source of help and hope for the vulnerable. UMCOR provides relief, response and long-term recovery grants when events overwhelm a community’s ability to recover on their own. UMCOR also provides technical support and training for partners to address emerging and ongoing issues related to disaster relief, recovery, and long-term health and development.
Although the Midwest Mission was created by the 1999 Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, you do not have to be a Methodist to do mission work.
All churches, any denomination, can benefit from the message Chantel delivers.
Altamont First United Methodist Church is at 308 N. Second Street, at the corner of Second Street and W. Monroe Avenue. For more information call 618-483-6036.
