The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville announce campground opening dates and policy changes for the 2021 recreation season.
Lake Shelbyville had a successful year in 2020 with campsite utilization rates up almost 20%. The 2021 season is projected to be another busy year for outdoor recreation and camping.
2021 CAMPING SEASON DATES & UPDATES
Forrest W. “Bo” Wood, Lithia Springs, & Wilborn Creek Group Camp: April 15-Oct. 24, 2021
Lone Point, Lone Point Group Camp, Opossum Creek: May 20-Sept. 7, 2021
Coon Creek: To be determined-Oct. 11, 2021
All campsites at Bo Wood, Lithia Springs, Lone Point and Opossum Creek are now available for 100% real-time reservations. Payments are by credit or debit card only; no cash transactions. Reservations for individual campsites are accepted up to six months in advance. Campsites must be reserved through an approved method (listed below) prior to setting up on a site. All campers must check in at the campground fee booth during normal hours of operation.
Coon Creek Campground is scheduled for upgrades and improvements in 2021. These improvements include five new restroom and shower facilities, all new water lines throughout the park, and campsite enhancements. Due to construction, the opening date of Coon Creek is not yet determined.
There are no changes to group camp reservations at Lone Point or Wilborn Creek. Group camp reservations must be two weeks in advance and no greater than one year in advance. When no reservations are posted, group camps are available for single site first-come, first-served camping.
To make a reservation, access www.recreation.gov, download the R1S mobile app, call 877-444-6777, or visit a campground fee booth. For additional information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 ext. 3.
