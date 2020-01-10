The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of new businesses and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures and other events and activities.
Vayda Jane Bridal, located at 205 N Fourth St., is a bridal boutique which offers wedding & bridesmaids dresses from designers such as Allure Bridals, Kenneth Winston, & Morilee. The boutique also provides bridal veils and a range of accessories.
Local insurance agent, Brandon Pals of Teutopolis was welcomed by Chamber Ambassadors Jim Hecht, Jerry Jansen & Debbie Womack. Friends of the Chamber is designed for retired executives, local residents and entrepreneurs who desires to support the Chamber and the community and remain active and involved.
