Effingham County Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member HSHS Medical Group – Specialty Practice in Effingham.
The group offers services such as general, colorectal, orthopedic, gastroenterology, weight management, urology and plastic/hand surgery. The HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine offers care for patients of all ages. The HSHS Leadwell/OCC Health office offers complete packages of occupational health services customized to meet business and employee needs.
