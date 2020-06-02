A webinar featuring a 2021 tour of Croatia and Its Islands will be held Thursday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m. The tour is part of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s travel program and will take place Aug. 13-24, 2021.
The tour includes seven nights of Small Ship Cruising, which accommodate 36 passengers. Trip highlights include Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Krka National Park. Do to the nature of the tour, reservations must be made by July 14, 2020.
To access the Zoom meeting, go to: https://collette.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpceihqTsjHt3gr6P2ogLgam1-FXC3rEPw
For more information about the tour, contact Norma Lansing at the Chamber, 217-342-4147. More information can also be found on the Chamber website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com.
