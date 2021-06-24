Chamber topic of Sunrise Rotary

Effingham County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lucinda Hart spoke about the chamber and its mission to create connections in both the community and with businesses at a Sunrise Rotary meeting recently.
Hart told Rotarians about providing member access to resources and workforce development by collaborating with Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College.
The chamber is working on a partnership with Jeff Fritchtnitch and workforce development to provide a pipeline for businesses.
Upcoming chamber dates were announced.
Sessions for MAPPING the future of Effingham County will be Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 at Koerner Distributor.
Business After Hours will be July 8 at Prompt Care.
EffingHam-Jam will be July 23-24.
