The Effingham County Chamber will host "Dismantling the Hurdles: Overcoming the Confidence Gap" with a panel of women leaders at the first annual Women’s Leadership on Friday, March 11, at The XCHNG, located in Downtown Effingham.
This panelist event ties into the 2022 Celebrating Women events the chamber’s affiliate, Downtown Effingham Business Group, has planned.
Featured speaker and moderator, Teresa McCloy, will open the event speaking on leadership for women. McCloy is the creator and founder of REALIFE Process, ACC Certified Coach, Certified Enneagram Professional and Certified Spiritual Director.
Panelists from diverse backgrounds who will participate are:
• Bev Davis, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Land of Lincoln Credit Union
• Maureen Kastl, Project Engineer, Civil Design Inc.
• Katie Koester, Integrator, Firefly Grill; and Agent, Coldwell Banker-First Realty
• April Ritz, PT, DPT, Effingham Pelvic Health & Wellness
• Tzena Tucker, Retired Effingham Community President-Commercial Loan Officer, First Mid Bank & Trust
The event is open to the public. The fee to attend is $30 per person in advance and includes light appetizers and beverages. Register by Wednesday, March 9, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.