The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a local Job Fair Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, located at 1202 North Keller Drive in Effingham. The event is free and open to the public.
Area employers have positions available for full-time and part-time positions for both entry-level workers and professionals, as well as opportunities for seasonal workers. The event will connect those seeking employment or looking to make a career change with area employers to establish connections and explore job opportunities. To date, 30 employers have signed up to participate.
Job seekers will also be able to connect with area human resource professionals for assistance in resume reviews and suggestions for improving their job search. Available jobs promoted during the Job Fair will also be posted in the Job Postings section of the Chamber’s website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com.
