The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will have an informational meeting Monday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the chamber office at 903 N. Keller Drive in Effingham, regarding the upcoming trip to Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast, departing Oct. 19.
Rich in culture and the stunning scenery of the Amalfi Coast, travelers will enjoy eight days to explore the town of Sorrento or sightsee along the Amalfi Coast, which includes gorgeous places, such as Positano, Ravello and Amalfi. Travelers will also encounter the world-famous archeological site of Pompeii.
The tour includes roundtrip airfare and ground transportation from Effingham, six night’s accommodation in Sorrento, guided tours of Capri, Naples, Positano, Ravello, Amalfi and Pompeii; limoncello, pizza and pasta demonstrations and tastings and 10 meals.
“This is truly an amazing opportunity to participate in an international journey to irresistible Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast, where program participants can experience the country’s culture, learn about its business climate, and make new friends,” said Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart.
Space is limited.
For more information about the trip call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147 or email Lucinda Hart at lhart@effinghamcountychamber.com.
