James Bullard, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will be the guest speaker at a special luncheon hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Monday, Sept. 23.
The luncheon will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, located at 1202 North Keller Drive in Effingham from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bullard oversees the Federal Reserve’s Eighth District, including activities at the St. Louis headquarters and its branches in Little Rock, AR; Louisville, KY and Memphis, TN. He is a participant on the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which meets regularly to set the direction of U.S. monetary policy.
Bullard is a noted economist and policymaker and co-editor of the Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control and an honorary professor of economics at Washington University in St. Louis. He serves on the board of directors of the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Concordance Academy of Leadership. He is past Board Chair of the United Way USA.
Reservations can be made on the Chamber’s website at www.effinghamcountychamber.com or by calling the Chamber office at 217.342.4147.
