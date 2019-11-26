The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Coffee Stop on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chamber Office located at 903 N. Keller Dr., Effingham.
Coffee will be provided by Joe Sippers and shoppers will be able to pick up a reusable shopping bag containing local coupons and other promotional items.
In conjunction with the national Shop Small campaign, sponsored by American Express, the Chamber and participating local businesses emphasize the importance of shopping locally to help support the local economy year round, but especially during this busy gift-giving season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.