The Effingham County Chamber is partnering with Koerner Distributor Inc, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, John Boos and the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) to host the EffingHAM-JAM State BBQ Championship July 22-23.
The event will be held in Downtown Effingham around the Effingham County Museum. The chamber and EffingHAM-JAM Committee is recruiting volunteers for a variety of shifts on Friday and Saturday covering the Beer Tent, Hometown Throwdown Amateur BBQ Competition, Info Booth, Tear Down/Clean-Up and Floaters.
This is a fun opportunity to bring your friends and family to volunteer as a group or rack up those service/community project hours for work or school. All volunteers will receive a complimentary 2022 HAM-JAM T-shirt. This event relies heavily on volunteers to help produce a premier event for both the cooking teams and the community.
The Hometown Throwdown competition, presented by Big Papa's, HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital and Patterson Technology, will be Friday evening. Teams of amateur barbecue enthusiasts will compete for category trophies and be judged by professional KCBS judges. The grand prize is $250. Categories include chicken, pork loin, side dish, sauce/rub, top hog (amateur and corporate) and grand champion.
Those interested in volunteering or competing can contact Nicole Morrison at the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147 or sign up on EffingHAMJAM.com.
More information can be found online at EffingHAMJAM.com, EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or Facebook page @EffingHamJam.
Net proceeds from the event will support the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, which is the philanthropic arm of the chamber. The Chamber Foundation provides educational opportunities for youth and the local workforce to build and strengthen themselves in a personal and business capacity through its scholarship program. The program provides $1,000 continuing education scholarships to area high school seniors and adults who are starting or continuing their secondary education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.