EFFINGHAM — Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense, presented the Seven Seals Award to Effingham County Chamber of Commerce for meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve.
Effingham Chamber President and CEO Norma Lansing accepted the award, which was presented by Illinois ESGR Chair Laurie Silvey. The award presentation took place during the Chamber’s First Friday lunch hour meeting. The award also recognized the fact that Lansing promoted and organized an ESGR Statement of Support of Guard and Reserve signing ceremony for Chamber members, an event hosted by Silvey.
The Statement of Support confirms Effingham County Chamber of Commerce joins other patriotic employers in pledging:
We fully recognize, honor and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-Employment Rights Act (USERRA).
We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
We appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.
We will continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families, in peace, in crises and in war.
“By meeting the Statement of Support criteria,” Silvey said, “Effingham County Chamber of Commerce pledges to stand proudly with Guard and Reserve employees, who continue to answer their nation’s call to support our communities at home and critical missions throughout the world. Their sacrifices are essential to the strength of our nation.”
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and education to increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also helps resolve conflicts between Service members and their employers. To learn more about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit esgr.mil.
