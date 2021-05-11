On Wednesday, May 19, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will offer the second of five monthly web sessions in a "Tools for Success" web series presented by the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE).
The community is invited to virtually attend these monthly webinars to receive helpful and practical tools to navigate the new normal. Experts in their fields will show you all you need to know — from legal considerations to best practices in digital advertising, from brand identity to effective sales techniques, as well as actionable advice on marketing and communication best practices to help your small business succeed in 2021 and beyond.
This series is a partnership with chambers of commerce throughout Illinois and is open to the public. The cost is $15 per person. Register online at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar at www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.