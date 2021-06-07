The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, a Grow with Google Partner, and its Annual HYPE Webinar Sponsor, invite you to a Reach Customers Online with Google virtual workshop on Thursday, June 17, at 9 a.m.
If you are a small business or nonprofit organization, this workshop will show you how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence using search engine optimization (SEO) and online advertising.
This is a free Google-hosted event to support our community and help local business owners learn how to make their businesses show up and shine when searched online. Tools that help you run your business online, including Google Search Console, Google Analytics, your Business Profile on Google, Google Trends, and more will be discussed.
Spots are limited. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2140916678879310608.
For more information, contact Nicole Morrison, Director of Marketing and Communications, at nmorrison@effinghamcountychamber.com, or 217-342-4147.
