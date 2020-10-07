On Oct. 15, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will be offering a free webinar presented by international keynote speaker Frank Mulcahy to discuss Identity Theft Prevention and to present his identity theft awareness training designed to reduce your risk, reduce operating cost and increase efficiency and increase profitability.
1.3 million Americans get their identity stolen every year and it is the No. 1 crime in the US.
Over the last 38 years, Frank has been speaking on the devastating impact of data breaches and identity theft. Frank’s immersion in Identity Theft Prevention and Red Flag training began in his mortgage-banker career. He then studied with the Institute of Consumer Financial Education (CEF) and the Institute for Fraud Risk Management (TIFRM). Over the last 38 years of speaking nationally and internationally, he has honed his mastery of all facets of identity theft in the workplace and online.
The webinar will be a free virtual event.
Reservations can be made at www.effinghamcountychamber.com or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147. For further information, contact Chamber President and CEO Norma Lansing at nlansing@effinghamcountychamber.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.