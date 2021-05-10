The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce presented its 47th Annual Employee of the Year award on May 7 to two recipients: Ashley Rush with Effingham Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates and Tammy Lakin of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota.
Rush was nominated by her colleagues for her 11 years of service as the clinic facilitator, managing staff scheduling, student coordination, training, problem-solving, communications and patient care.
Rush is on the frontlines caring for patients while coordinating the office around her. She has a kind heart with the desire to better the lives of others.
Lakin was nominated by her colleagues for her 10-plus years of service as the customer relations manager, coordinating car rentals and, among other things, human resources.
Lakin always looks for ways to make things better for those around her and is very deserving of this recognition.
Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller presented Rush and Lakin with the awards and a mayoral proclamation.
