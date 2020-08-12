Chamber names 2020 Employee of the Year

Vicki Yocum of Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) was named the 2020 Employee of the Year by the Effingham Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 7.
The nominees for the award included Barbara Butterson of Patton Printing, Charles “Gene” Henderson of B & B Homes, and Sherri Wohltman of Orr Law.
Vicki is the branch manager at the Effingham Land of Lincoln Credit Union location and has worked for LLCU for 15 years. During the award presentation, it was stated that Vicki was selected because she is a “fair, consistent and steadying presence in our community."
On hand to make the award presentation and declare Friday as “Vicki Yocum Day” in Effingham was Effingham City Administrator Steve Miller, standing in for Mayor Mike Schutzbach. Vicki was nearly speechless for being honored, stating she was feeling "surprised, excited, thankful." This the 46th year the chamber has selected an employee of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.