The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 3, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The September luncheon will focus on "What’s Happening in Effingham County," with surrounding towns and villages sharing their news or updates.
The luncheon will also feature the business, CQI Associates, a leader in energy and sustainability management consulting services with the goal to provide services that allow their clients to increase profitability by minimizing operating costs. CQI provides a Chamber Co-op, which is a no-cost benefit to Chamber members for their business or family.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $15 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Sept. 2, online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar, online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.