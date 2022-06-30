Chamber holds ribbon-cutting for LLCU new Effingham branch

Back row, from left, are Chamber Ambassador Steve Will, City of Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull, John Schultz, Chamber Ambassador Michael Wall, Lindsay Wantuck, LLCU Universal Banker Justin Launer, Courtney Yockey and LLCU Business Development and Regional Manager Justin Roley; front row, from left, LLCU SVP Member Services Jeri Conaway, Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart, LLCU President and CEO Robert Ares, LLCU Executive VP and CFO Bev Davis, LLCU North Branch Manager Elizabeth Wilson, LLCU Universal Banker Dnesha Griffin, LLCU Universal Banker Holly Wall, Chamber Ambassador and LLCU Mortgage Loan Officer Lisa Wilson, and LLCU Teller Bernice Kiser.

Land of Lincoln Credit Union is a state-chartered financial institution founded in 1947. The sole purpose of the member-owned nonprofit financial cooperative is to serve the financial needs of its members. The LLCU mission is to provide education and services for financial success.

LLCU opened its second Effingham branch on June 6 and hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 13. With the opening of this location, LLCU now has two branches in Effingham — one on the south end of the city at 2301 South Banker Street and the new location on the north end at 1302 Thelma Keller Avenue. These locations provide convenience to current and future members with service hours of Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon, and a 24-hour full-service ATM.

