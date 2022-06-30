Chamber holds ribbon-cutting for LLCU new Effingham branch

Land of Lincoln Credit Union is a state-chartered financial institution founded in 1947. The sole purpose of the member-owned nonprofit financial cooperative is to serve the financial needs of its members. The LLCU mission is to provide education and services for financial success.
LLCU opened its second Effingham branch on June 6 and hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 13. With the opening of this location, LLCU now has two branches in Effingham — one on the south end of the city at 2301 South Banker Street and the new location on the north end at 1302 Thelma Keller Avenue. These locations provide convenience to current and future members with service hours of Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon, and a 24-hour full-service ATM.
