The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County celebrated the recipients of the 2021 Chamber Foundation Community Scholarships at the Annual Scholarship Sponsor and Recipient Luncheon on June 4 at the Keller Convention Center.
A new scholarship for 2021 was the Jack Graham Scholarship, which is named after the late Jack Graham, a local entrepreneur. Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded in his name to those who are going into health care, child care or a vocational trade. The foundation awarded 12 scholarships for both adults and graduating high school seniors.
Six recipients were awarded Exclusive Scholarships by area businesses.
The recipients of the J&J Ventures Gaming LLC Exclusive Scholarships are Allison McDevitt of Effingham, Lee Hardiek of Teutopolis, Tate Niebrugge of Effingham and Maria Hille of Effingham.
McDevitt attends Lake Land College and studies Business Administration. Hardiek attends Indiana State University and studies Electronic Engineering. Niebrugge attends Missouri State University and studies Financial Planning. Hille attends Greenville College and studies Elementary Education.
The HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Exclusive Scholarship was awarded to Emily Bloemer of Dieterich High School. Bloemer will be attending Lake Land College to pursue a degree in Nursing.
The recipient of the Siemer Milling Company Exclusive Scholarship is Logan Blankenship of Teutopolis. Blankenship attends Kaskaskia College with plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a degree in Nursing.
The recipients of the Jack Graham Exclusive Scholarships were awarded to Abby Goeckner of Altamont High School and Ellie Waymoth of Effingham High School. Goeckner will be attending Lake Land College and Lewis & Clark Community College to pursue a degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant. Waymoth will be attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a degree in Nursing.
The Chamber Foundation Community Scholarships awarded are funded by area business. The recipients who received these scholarships were Jenna Kremer of Teutopolis High School and Isabella Kronewitter of Effingham High School. Kremer plans to attend Eastern Illinois University or Illinois State University to study Elementary Education with a Music Minor. Kronewitter plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
Adult scholarship recipients are Madeline Thoele of Effingham, who attends University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, majoring in Bioengineering; and Sarah Schabbing of Teutopolis, who attends Eastern Illinois University, majoring in the Curriculum & Instruction with Reading Option field.
All 2021 sponsors of the Chamber Foundation Community Scholarship Program were recognized during the luncheon.
In addition to the Exclusive Sponsors, special recognition was given to the Platinum sponsors: B&L Machine and Design, John Boos & Co., Koerner Distributor Inc. and Whitney Roofing.
The Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded $234,000 to 201 area residents over the past 22 years. The scholarship program is a members-only benefit and solely offered to Chamber members (in good standing), their employees and their families. To learn more about the Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund or becoming a sponsor, contact the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.
