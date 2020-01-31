The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County will again offer the Chamber Community Scholarship Program in 2020,
providing $1,000 continuing education scholarships to area high school seniors and adults who are starting or continuing their secondary education.
The scholarship program is a members-only benefit with scholarships offered solely to Chamber members (in good standing), their employees and their families.
In 2019, 14 scholarships totalling $14,000 were awarded thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. Over the last 20 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded $212,000 in scholarships to 175 recipients. The number of scholarships given is based on the amount of sponsorship contributions received.
Scholarships may also be given in the name of area businesses through our Exclusive Scholarship Sponsor Program. 2019 Exclusive Scholarship Sponsors include: HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, J & J Ventures Gaming, Siemer Milling Company and Vantage Outsourcing.
