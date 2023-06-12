The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County has named six scholarship recipients.
Matt Hertzing is a 2023 graduate of St. Anthony High School. Hertzing plans to attend Illinois State University to pursue a degree in business.
Heaven Kinnison is a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School. Kinnison plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
Bailey Niccum is a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School. Niccum plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in education.
Maci Niemerg is a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School. Niemerg to attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Krista Phillips is a 2022 graduate of Effingham High School. Phillips is studying business at Lincoln Trail College.
Isaac Vahling is a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School. Vahling plans to attend the University of Illinois to study music.
The Chamber Foundation Scholarship is established for Effingham Country high school seniors and adults who are starting/continuing their education. Since its inception in 1996, the Chamber Foundation Scholarship program has awarded $245,000 to 207 recipients.
The scholarship program is for chamber members, their employees and family, or any resident of Effingham County. Preference is given to those attending Illinois colleges.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.